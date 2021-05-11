'The Mauritanian' finds new life on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH (CRITERION)



The quotable 1982 coming-of-age high school comedy, which stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Forest Whitaker and Sean Penn, has lost none of its humor or emotional impact over the decades. Circa-1999 commentary from director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe leads off the extras, which include a 1999 retrospective documentary and an edited-for-TV version from the 1980s, as well as a tribute booklet.

JUSTICE SOCIETY: WORLD WAR II



After the Flash bends time and space, he winds up in an alternate reality in which superheroes work in secret to help the Allies overcome the Nazi menace in World War II. Stana Katic, Mat Bomer and Liam McIntyre pace the voice cast. An animation style that pays tribute to Golden Age comic books give the film an authentically nostalgic feel, and the story and action live up to the usual DC Comics standard.

THE MAURITANIAN



Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Zachary Levi headline this political thriller, about a defense attorney who fights for justice for a man who was imprisoned without charges for years. The film wrestles with tough questions about security, legal and espionage ethics, telling a tense and gripping tale. Extras include deleted scenes, an alternate opening and a featurette on director Kevin Macdonald.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes