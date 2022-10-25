'The Invitation' makes its home video introduction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

COLUMBIA CLASSICS 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION VOL. 3

Six well-heeled Columbia-produced films are bunched together for a solid — if somewhat incongruous — foundation of a cinephile library that spans several decades of classic film. "It Happened One Night," "From Here to Eternity," "To Sir, With Love," "The Last Picture Show," "Annie" and "As Good as it Gets" are included. Each film is loaded with special features, including commentary tracks, featurettes, vintage trailers and spinoff/remake content based on the originals. Taken in concert, you can not only enjoy the films themselves, but study and appreciate the effort and influences that went into them.

THE INVITATION

Nathalie Emmanuel plays an American who visits a long-lost cousin in the United Kingdom, only to be trapped in a web of deceit and victimization. Bolstered with slow-burn suspense punctuated with jump scares, the film makes for a cheesy horror experience with some sly humor to appreciate. Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden and Hugh Skinner deliver strong supporting performances. Extras include three featurettes, deleted and extended scenes and bloopers.

UNVIERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS: ICONS OF HORROR COLLECTION VOL. 2

Filling in some gaps from the previous "Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror" release, this set includes "The Mummy," "The Bride of Frankenstein," "Phantom of the Opera" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon." The efforts from the 1930s, 40s and 50s define a bygone era of classic horror, and their influences sprawl throughout the ensuing eras of all genres of film. You can also find tributes to these movies today, in the likes of "Werewolf by Night." Extras include commentary tracks from film historians, as well as tribute featurettes.