Stirring 'Mare of Easttown' makes home video debut

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS



Kate Winslet delivers a powerhouse performance in the lead role, as a tough-talking, hard-drinking small-town detective obsessed with solving a series of possibly related crimes. The absorbing HBO limited series thrives on a captivating story and a rich sense of place to keep you involved. A weak ending only slightly spoils the experience. A slew of featurettes make up the extras.

MARE OF EASTTOWN



Alec Baldwin, James Marsden, Amy Sedaris, Jeff Goldblum and Eva Longoria lead the cast of this animated sequel, which can't quite recapture the magic of the 2017 film, or even approach the consistent entertainment factor of the 2018 series. This time around, the brothers from the first film have grown up, and it's a new generation of business-minded infants with covert agendas who are running things. Extras include a drawing tutorial, character profiles, a gag reel and deleted scene.

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES (4K)



Series purists still hold the films that boast William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as the best of the bunch. While the special effects are dated and some of the acting is over-the-top, the writing and imagination still represent top-flight mid-20th century sci-fi. Extras include commentary tracks, deleted scenes and making-of featurettes.

ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE



The mammoth four-hour director's cut of the 2017 DC superhero action team-up film delivers a decidedly more coherent story. While the length may be better suited to a miniseries format instead of a film, this is still a bonanza for fans of Superman and Batman. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller lead the cast. For my original review, click here.

