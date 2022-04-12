'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

C'MON C'MON

Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman star in this quiet, subtle drama about a man attempting to reconnect with his newphew (Woody Norman). Phoenix's introspective performance is the most interesting facet of the otherwise moribund drama, which has flashes of light comedy but a plot that sputters. Extras include commentary from writer/director Mike Mills, as well as a making-of featurette.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Crammed with surprises, fan service and stunning set pieces, the movie marks another apex for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For my full review, click here. Tom Holland stars as the web-slinging hero, who coaxes Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to conjure a spell that restores his secret identity. The magic backfires, creating inter-dimensional rifts that throw the world into chaos and draw heroes and villains from other dimensions. More than 80 minutes of extras are included, with bloopers, behind-the-scenes action and a slew of featurettes.

WALKER

In this 1987 drama, British director Alex Cox shakes up conventional narratives methods to tell the story of an American mercenary (Ed Harris) who takes over the drug and government superstructure that governs Nicaragua. Extras in the Criterion Collection release include filmmaker commentary, a making-of doc, two short films and a look back on the filmmaking process.

Studios provided review screeners.