'Mortal Kombat' slugs, slashes its way to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

MORTAL KOMBAT (2021)



A tepid, lackluster series reboot of the video game-to-film franchise doles out plenty of fan service, but offers few thrills. A no-name cast delivers workmanlike performances, but it's the outrageous effects that are the true stars. For my full review, click here. Extras include deleted scenes, charactor profiles and scene breakdowns.

SHAMELESS: SEASON 11



Showtime's comedy about the hard-knock life on the south side of Chicago never lost its momentum, even with the loss of original star Emmy Rossum. The bittersweet final season ties up loose ends while leaving hope that the characters could be revisited in the future. The final moments of the series finale send the show off on a watershed note.

SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW



Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella star in a robust spinoff for the horror franchise, injecting new life into a formula that had long gone stale. A veteran and mentor officer try to unravel a series of sadistic murders, setting up a well-played twist that caught me off-guard For my full review, click here. Extras include commentary tracks and a making-of featurette.

LA PISCINE (CRITERION)



The sultry 1969 French classic stars Alain Delon and Romy Schneider as a couple whose vacation is disrupted by a former acquaintance (Maurice Ronet) and his teen daughter (Jane Birkin), leading to a spiral of lust and violence. A 2019 retrospective documentary, alternate ending and English-language version of the film fill out the extras.

