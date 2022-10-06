Marvel's 'Werewolf by Night' explores dark corner of Marvel Cinematic Universe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of the best advantages about streaming apps is that they aren't forced to adhere to the preset format mandated by movies. Storytellers are given as much — or as little — space to share their visions without a need to stretch or cut them to fit into.

"Werewolf by Night" takes advantage of the format with a tale that falls somewhere between the realm of short and feature-length film. The dark, grim 52-minute special, which debuts on Disney+ Friday, ushers in an exciting new character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe mythos.

Director Michael Giacchino makes a stylish and confident debut, opting for black-and-white to give his film a timeless feel. He breaks up the serious tone with occasional flourishes of dark comedy. He draws inspiration from Universal horror movies from the 1930s and 40s, such as "Dracula" and "The Wolf Man."

Gael Garcia Bernal plays Jack Russell, a monster hunter who contends with a curse that transforms him into a werewolf. They work in the shadow of renowned monster hunter Ulysses Bloodstone, who fell into a horrific fate. Bloodstone's widow, Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris) and estranged daughter, Elsa (Laura Donnelly) meet to pursue a relic that could twist the course of fate.

Boasting a chilling late-film cameo, "Werewolf by Night" doles out intriguing action and subtle frights in its somber tale. More of a building block toward future intrigue than a stand-alone tale, the film delves into creaky corners of the Marvel comics universe to add new facets of the overarching MCU storyline.

Fueled by Bernal's vivid performance of the tortured lead character, "Werewolf by Night" is best enjoyed by switching off your lights, sinking deep into your favorite seat and getting lost in its muted shades of grey.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4