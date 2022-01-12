'Marvel's Eternals' rises on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BILLIONS: SEASON 5

The Showtime drama, which pits a billionaire (Damian Lewis) against a public official (Paul Giamatti) continues to pick up steam as it heads into its sixth and final season later this month. The series examines divided loyalties, power plays and media posturing, exploring relevant issues while mixing in ample humor. Asia Kate Dillon, Roma Maffia and Maggie Siff also provide memorable performances.

COBRA KAI SEASON 3

Picking up the legacy of "The Karate Kid" films decades later, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) continue their rivalry, which they've passed down to the next generation. Funny writing, self-deprecating performances and top-notch flight choreography give the series resonance and sentiment. Extras include deleted scenes and a blooper reel.

DUNE

Visionary director Denis Villeneuve puts together a stellar cast for a visually dynamic and explosive adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi fantasy novel. Timothee chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dae Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem all show up in the operatic tale of an unassuming hero who ventures to a dangerous planet in order to fight for the future of his clan and people. Click here to read Sean Newgent's review of the film. Extras include several making-of featurettes.

HALLOWEEN KILLS

A disappointing follow-up to the invigorating 2018 reinvention of the franchise, the horror film spoils the appeal of its enigmatic killer by forcing his actions into the spotlight, rather than the shadows, where they're more psychologically traumatizing. For my full review, click here. Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak lead the cast. Deleted scenes and a gag reel, as well as several background featurettes, make up the extras.

MARVEL'S ETERNALS

The saga introduces several characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could have significant impact somewhere down the line. Unfortunately, their coming-out drama doesn't pack much punch. With "Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao in command, gorgeous visuals and compelling action set pieces emerge. The solid cast of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington never creates much chemistry, and the bland story is to blame. For my full review, click here. Four deleted scenes and a gag reel accompany the digital release. The film is due out on disc Feb. 15.

