'King Richard' takes home video throne

Posted at 7:02 AM, Feb 08, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE
Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace and Finn Woldfhard join OG "Ghostbusters" Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson in this emotional, fan-service-filled continuation of the original series. Wisely ignoring the ill-conceived 2016 reboot, the film joins a new generation of Ghostbusters with the originals to confront a threat from beyond. Excellent effects include Harold Ramis, who died in 2014, in the cast. Extras include a deleted scene and a slew of making-of featurettes.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
The long-running game-adaptation series gets a reboot, which backtracks in the zombie outbreak franchise's convoluted timeline. There isn't much to the script, but occasional top-flight action scenes help the film live up to the meager standards of the series. Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell star. a trio of making-of features headlines the extras.

KING RICHARD
Will Smith takes on the complex role of Richard Williams, who went to incredible lengths to form daughters Venus and Serena into tennis stars. A rags-to-riches triumph, the film is powered by Smith's nuanced performance. Extras include deleted scenes, a look at Smith's creative process and a making-of featurette.

Studios provided review screeners.

