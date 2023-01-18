Kendrick shines in stirring drama 'Alice, Darling'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Embracing a complicated role with intensity and insight, Anna Kendrick is the powerhouse that drives "Alice, Darling" to its harrowing destinations.

Releasing exclusively in AMC Theaters Friday, the tale of a woman's efforts to overcome constant emotional abuse from the man she loves is a powerful and resonant story.

Charlie Carrick plays her boyfriend, Simon, who projects to outsiders as a dream boyfriend but hides his silent, secretive methods of abuse. His insinuations, psychological attacks, gaslighting and controlling ways have left Alice an emotional wreck and shadow of her former self.

Alice's friends Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku) and Tess (Kahiehtiio Horn) convince her to go on a trip to escape Simon's clutches. They're left in the awkward position to lend support while feeling obligated to deliver the sort of tough love and staunch oversight that she needs to break free of Simon's chains. Alice has hidden much of her life from those closest to her, both out of shame and self-deception.

As the rickety, bickering trip unfolds, Alice begins to attain the inner reservoir of the strength she needs to reset her life.

Debuting director Mary Nighy, daughter of the famous Bill Nighy, shows a delicate touch and an uncanny knack to spin humorous touches out of dark, gloomy material.

Like its lead character "Alice, Darling" manages to mine self-belief and hope out of a trying situation. Kendrick leads the way on the harrowing but ultimately hopeful journey.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4