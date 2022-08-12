Jamie Foxx sinks his teeth into vampire-themed action-comedy 'Day Shift'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With inflation and rising rent prices, it's tough to scrape together a living in L.A. Sometimes, in a pinch, you've got to team up with Snoop Dogg and hunt vampires in order to make ends meet.

Such is the plight of Bud, a pool cleaner who is scrambling to put together enough funds to keep his estranged wife (Meagan Good) from moving away with their daughter. Given the weekend to put together the funds, he slips back into his moonlighting role as a vampire killer.

Living the "Buffy" lifestyle has its drawbacks. There are strict union rules, and to run afoul of them draws wrath that rivals that of the fang-baring undead.

Bud is strictly monitored by union flunky Seth (Dave Franco), who forces Bud to abide by draconian restrictions as he puts his life on the line to slay the creatures of the night.

Snoop,as peripheral character Big John Elliott, is featured heavily in the movie's promotion, but his role amounts to a series of intermittent cameos. The bulk of the runtime focuses on Foxx and Franco, who lather up a mismatched buddy vibe with echoes of "Lethal Weapon."

In his directorial debut, J.J. Perry orchestrates a confident, consistently funny and entertaining effort.

The action scenes, which abound with grotesque sight gags, draw heavily from "From Dusk Till Dawn." Foxx is a veteran of movies of this nature, and reclaims his spot in the action film pantheon.

There may not be many new ideas at play in "Day Shift," but the Foxx-Franco dynamic manages to add some mileage to the somewhat dated concept. With enough laughs and excitement to fuel your hunger, "Day Shift" is well worth clocking in.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.