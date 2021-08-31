'In the Heights' dances its way to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BEASTS OF NO NATION (CRITERION)



A child soldier takes part in civil war in an unnamed African country in this 2015 film, one of Netflix's first to make a major awards push. Idris Elba dominates the screen as a cruel, unforgiving commander who values power over life. Extras include director Cary Joji Fukunaga's commentary, two making-of documentaries and a tribute booklet with a Robert Daniels essay.

THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT



Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Warren and Vera Farmiga) investigate a stabbing death in which the killer claims to have been demonically possessed. The investigation puts their own lives at risk. Silly and overwrought even by "The Conjuring" standards, the goofy horror film is more bizarre than scary. Extras include a look at the true story on which the film is based, as well as a making-of featurette.

IN THE HEIGHTS



"Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu knocks another one out of the park. He adapts Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical -- about interwoven characters struggling to get by in Washington Heights -- to the screen in vibrant fashion. Clever lyrics, bombastic song-and-dance numbers and clever camerawork make it a refreshing production that's my favorite film of 2021 so far. Extras include a singalong version and slew of making-of featurettes.

