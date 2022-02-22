'House of Gucci' opens door to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

THE GREEN MILE (4K)

Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan star in this 1999 Stephen King adaptation, a drama about a death row inmate who wields supernatural healing powers. The drama stands the test of time, and although it's a long sit at more than three hours, it's a rewarding experience. Director Frank Darabont's vision shimmers in 4K. Extras include Duncan's screen test and making-of featurettes.

HOUSE OF GUCCI

Ridley Scott directs a drama about the late 1970s saga involving the deadly marriage involving fashion empire scion Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and his ambitious, scheming wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga). Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Al Pacino round out the cast. The story is slow at times, but builds toward an impactful conclusion. The film earned an Oscar nomination for best makeup and hairstyling. Extras include a slew of making-of featurettes.

JOHN CARPENTER'S ESCAPE FROM L.A. (4K)

The 1996 action flick stars Kurt Russell as Snake Plissken, who is tasked to stop a doomsday device from destroying the world following a devastating earthquake that turns Los Angeles to rubble. some of the effects haven't aged well, but the spirit of the film thrives as strongly as ever. The film is as corny and predictable as they come - drowning in tired tropes — but is powered by Russell's charisma and remains a spectacle to behold.

