'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' targets home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

HITMAN'S WIFE'S BODYGUARD



Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman and Salma Hayek star in this action comedy, about a wise-cracking bodyguard who gets in over his head when hired by a hitman's wife to rescue him from a kidnapping. Together, they face off against a terrorist bent on destroying the European power grid. While the film was a dud with critics, but just as in the original, Reynolds shows enough flash to please his fans. Extras include a gag reel and three making-of featurettes.

LABYRINTH (1986)



Director Jim Henson's 1986 classic gets the 4K treatment. David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly star in the dark fantasy, about a teen girl who wishes away her baby brother, only to try to rescue him from the clutches of the Goblin King. Timeless in its practical effects and stirring Trevor Jones score, the movie remains a nostalgic delight. Extras include making-of featurettes, deleted and alternate scenes and new commentary from Brian Henson.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes