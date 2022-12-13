Hilarious, heartwarming 'Clerks III' steps up to home video counter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

CLERKS III

Writer/director Kevin Smith comes full circle in his filmmaking career with a watershed finale that pays tribute to his origins as a filmmaker and draws his main characters' arcs to a satisfying close. Heartfelt and hilarious, was one of my favorite films of the year. For my full review, click here. Extras include commentary from Smith and stars Brian O'Halleran and Jeff Anderson, as well as a making-of documentary.

LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE

The family-friendly comedy follows the adventures of a anthropomorphic alligator who struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. The well-reviewed film thrives with a cast that includes Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem. Extras include four sing-along songs, a storytime presentation, bloopers and a deleted scene.

THE WOMAN KING

Boasting a blisteringly high 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, the true-story drama stars Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu in awe-inspiring story about all-female warriors in the African realm of Dahomey who fight off outsiders in the 1800s with ferocious vigor. The film focuses on a leader's training efforts to lead the new generation of recruits in the greatest challenge the kingdom has faced. Extras include a look at Davis on set, an examination of representation in film and Mbedu's audition reel.

Studios provided review screeners.