Heartfelt sci-fi dramedy 'I'm Totally Fine' connects with bitterwseet tale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — What if you had the chance to spend a little more time with a loved one you've lost? What would you say? What would you keep secret?

Those are questions that come to mind when watching "I'm Totally Fine," a trippy emotional journey with some sci-fi trappings.

Jillian Bell plays Vanessa, who is shocked by the sudden death of her best friend, Jennifer (Natalie Morales). Before she has even started the mourning process, she's visited by a robotic version of Jennifer, who claims to be an alien taking part in a research project.

Vanessa reacts to this pseudo-Jennifer with distrust and distance, but starts to open herself up to the project once the replacement starts reminding her of her departed bestie.

Plagued with signs all around that the real Jennifer is gone — She is particularly hounded by reminders of a party she'd planned to have with her — Vanessa starts to come to terms with the magnitude of her loss, as well as its implications on the rest of her life moving forward.

Director Brandon Dermer ("What Would Diplo Do?") weaves together a complex and heartfelt tale, powered by his two intricate, elegant lead performances.

Bell is wounded and vulnerable, lacing a fragility throughout a rough exterior. Morales starts off with a robotic performance that blossoms with shades of humanity brought on by her attempts to learn and enact some aspects of human nature. The bond the women form solidifies, fractures and heals over the scar tissue as the story plays out.

With consistent laughs, "I'm Totally Fine" has a masterful way of lulling you into a false sense of security, setting you up for sudden moments of heartache and bittersweet peace. It thrives as a cinematic simulation of the grieving process.

RATING: 3.5 STARS OUT OF 4