'Godzilla vs. Kong' makes its roar heard on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

GODZILLA VS. KONG



The monster movie event pairs two of cinema's favorite giant monsters in an action extravaganza. While the film is light on story, it manages to keep the thrills flowing. As for the human cast, which includesAlexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown, they manage to stay out of the way. For my full review, click here. Extras include background featurettes and filmmaker commentary.

INDIANA JONES 4-MOVIE COLLECTION



A whip-wielding, globe-trotting Harrison Ford battles Nazis, rescues damsels and digs up lost treasure in Stephen Spielberg's iconic franchise. Debuting on 4K, the films glimmer with stunning visuals and sound. Extras include behind-the-scenes peaks, a look at the stunts and making-of featurettes.

ROCK DOG 2: ROCK AROUND THE PARK



Andrew Francis, Ashleigh Ball and Brian Dobson lead the voice cast in this silly, family-friendly sequel, in which a dog and his hot band are forced to compromise their ideals when traveling with a pop star diva. The film's cut-rate feel echoes that of its predecessor. The film, which drew middling reviews, is aimed squarely at young kids and has little to offer older audiences.

YOUR HONOR: SEASON 1



A smoldering Bryan Cranston plays a New Orleans judge who throws his ideals out the window in an all-out effort to save his criminal suspect sun from facing the wrath of the law. A fitting follow-up to Cranston's glowering "Breaking Bad" persona, the Showtime series delivers ample grit and angst.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes