Game review roundup: 'Cobra Kai 2,' 'Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed,' 'Return to Monkey Island,' 'Save Room'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here's a look at the slate of recent game releases:

COBRA KAI 2: DOJOS RISING

The original "Cobra Kai" played like a cut-and-paste beat-em-up filled with loose, forced connections to the Netflix series. The sequel ups the complexity factor by changing the view from side-scrolling to isometric, to marginally more successful results.

Bolstered by characters from the most recent two seasons of the series, you choose allegiance to Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do or upstart Eagle Fang. Your choice bends the shared story toward your perspective.

While the combat isn't much more complex than that of the original, there are more moves and combo opportunities at play here. It's amusing to take control of your favorite characters and unleash your fists and feet as whirlwinds of destruction. Be prepared to turn your brain off, though. This is as mindless as brawlers come.

It would be interesting to see a "Cobra Kai" adaptation that fully captures the humor and character complexity of the series. This is far from that, but you can do worse as far as fan service goes.

GHOSTBUSTERS: SPIRITS UNLEASHED

The multiplayer-focused asymmetrical combat game has you squadding up with other proton pack-toting adventurers, ferreting out and capturing rogue spirits in various locales culled from the films.

Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reprise their roles from the films, delivering spirited voice performances that grant the game some nostalgic cache.

As you complete jobs to up your rank and stack up unlockables, you can upgrade your equipment at the firehouse HQ. Loads of cosmetic adjustments are also available. The dev team has proven to provide ongoing support for the game, providing weekly jobs that give you a reason to come back, check in and see what you're playing for.

While the dialogue is somewhat repetitive and some of the tasks can be monotonous, "Spirits Unleashed" does an exquisite job of synthesizing the feeling of teamwork toward a common task as you work to corral, weaken and contain the brutal poltergeists you confront.

This is a game that plays best if you happen to have three "Ghostbusers"-obsessed friend to join. If you rely on matchmaking to fill out the squad, results can be hit or miss.

RETURN TO MONKEY ISLAND

The follow-up to the 1990s point-and-click adventure games picks up where Ron Gilbert's seminal previous games left off, adapting to the times with myriad ease-of-use features.

Bolstered by solid writing, which not only includes throwaway gags but loads of charm, nostalgia and some occasional emotional punch, "Return to Monkey Island" is filled with fetch quests, puzzles and inventory collection and juggling. None of the material is obtuse, so you'll rarely find yourself stuck in bottlenecks as with previous games in the franchise.

A whimsical sense of joy permeates the package. You can also modulate the difficulty setting if you'd prefer to cruise through the tale. Walkthroughs are already popping up to help you along the way if you find yourself muddled.

While leaving a foot squarely stuck in the past, the game does plenty to push the series forward. The ability to shuffle between saves prevents you from making permanent mistakes in the choice-driven sections, and lets you quickly check out alternate routes.

Thanks to its fresh ideas and adherance to the series' foundation, the sequel proves to be a worthy addition to the legendary series.

SAVE ROOM

The deceptively simple inventory management puzzle game from Ratalaika Games tasks you to organize guns, ammo food and other objects inside a tight briefcase.

With a storage system reminiscent of early "Resident Evil" games, you need to deploy your spatial reasoning skills to rotate, rearrange and occasionally combine items in order to free up just enough space to allow all of your junk to fit in the given space.

The complexity increases as you go, forcing you to keep up your health meter by consuming food items, as well as combine and load guns in order to free up space.

While there isn't much to the game, playing through it gave me a therapeutic satisfaction reminiscent of "Unpacking." At $5, it's a solid fit into your gaming budget.

Publishers provided review codes.