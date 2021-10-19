'Free Guy' breaks out on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

AUDREY HEPBURN: 7-MOVIE COLLECTION

The screen icon shines in some of her most memorable work, including "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "My Fair Lady," "Funny Face" "Roman Holiday" and "Sabrina." Lesser-known fare such as "Paris When it Sizzles" and "War and Peace" round out the collection. Extras include previously-released bonus features.

FREE GUY

In one of the year's most innovative, wittiest and funniest films, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player video game drone who becomes self-aware and starts manipulating his gaming world. Reynolds is in top form, and Jodie Comer and Joe Keery lead the supporting cast, which is filled with a ton of charming cameos. For my full review, click here. Extras include deleted scenes, a gag reel and background featurettes.

SMALLVILLE: THE COMPLETE SERIES

All 10 seasons of the seminal teen superhero series that ran from 2001-2011 are here. Tom Welling stars as the young man who would come to be known as Superman, and Kristin Kreuk, Michael Rosenbaum and Allison Mack shore up the supporting cast. The 28 hours of extras include commentaries, deleted and extended scenes and a retrospective.

UNIVERSAL CLASSIC MONSTERS: ICONS OF HORROR

Just in time to help you put together a classic horror flick marathon, the set includes "Dracula," "Frankenstein," "The Invisible Man" and "The Wolf Man," all looking dapper in 4K. While nowhere near as comprehensive as past collections, there is little debate that these are the best of the bunch. Photo galleries, trailers and commentary tracks from previous releases make up the slate of extras.

COLUMBIA CLASSICS: 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION, VOL. 2

A handsome anthology of well-regarded films from various eras are here. "Anatomy of a Murder," "Oliver!" "Taxi Driver," Stripe," "Sense and Sensibility" and "The Social Network" team up for an unlikely yet admirable squad. The older films benefit the most from the 4K transfers, but all films look debatably better than they did theatrically. A tribute booklet, cast interviews, making-of featurettes and commentary tracks make up the robust array of extras.

Phil Villarreal Twitter

Phil Villarreal Facebook

Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page

Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes