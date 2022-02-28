Five shows to binge in March 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream.

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY

Premise: The 1980s L.A. Lakers take center stage, becoming a cultural force as they take in a slew of titles, overcoming infighting and setbacks in the process.

Stars: Quincy Isaiah, John C. Reilly, Sean Patrick Small, Hadley Robinson.

Service: HBO Max.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Peeling back the layers of P.R. posing and showmanship, the series finds gritty humor inside the locker rooms, board meetings and nightclubs. With excellent casting in the key roles, the series is a sports fan's dream.

MODERN LOVE

Premise: Touching romantic vignettes span all corners of life. The series shakes up cast members and settings each episode.

Stars: Kit Harrington, Minnie Driver, Anne Hathaway, Anna Paquin.

Service: Prime Video.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Playing like a "Chicken Soup for the Soul" collection of short stories, the series' brain trust rounds up talented writers and directors to tell stories with big-name casts. There's hardly a bad episode in the batch. It's perfect for a Prime Video and chill session.

INVENTING ANNA

Premise: A journalist seeking redemption chases down the story of a socialite who is accused of bilking New York's wealthy elite out of millions.

Stars: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Katie Lowes.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Building on the momentum she generated in "Veep," Chlumsky continues to show off her intensity as the series' protagonist. Garner is exquisite in a multifaceted role as she faces off with Chlumsky's character, with their prison interview-showdowns flashing shades of "Silence of the Lambs." Overall, the series matches the devil-may-care tone of "Catch Me if You Can."

THE CUPHEAD SHOW

Premise: An adaptation of a zany 2017 video game, the animated series pays tribute to the dark, edgy cartoons of the 1920s and 30s.

Stars: Tru Valentino, Luke Millington, Wayne Brady, Frank Todaro.

Service: Netflix.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The series captures the madcap spirit of the video game, hewing close to Fleischer Brothers-style visuals, as well as anachronistic stories and dialogue that are hilarious and oddly poignant.

JFK REVISITED: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS AND JFK: DESTINY BETRAYED

Premise: Oliver Stone takes a deep dive into the John F. Kennedy assassination, unearthing new connections and theories.

Stars: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Whoopi Goldberg, Cyril Wecht, Donald Sutherland.

Service: On-demand sites and apps.

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Stone's documentary style is as fevered and urgent as his narrative filmmaking. Even though he tends to chase his tail, this is fascinating stuff for those who want a peek behind the curtain.

