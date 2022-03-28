Watch
Deaf actor Kotsur wins supporting actor Oscar for 'CODA'

Troy Kotsur, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Associated Press
Posted at 6:03 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 09:04:55-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur, the first deaf male actor nominated for an Oscar, won best supporting honors for his role in “CODA” at the Academy Awards. Kotsur joins “CODA” costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winners. He hails from the Phoenix area.

Matlin remains the youngest best actress winner at age 21 for the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.” The star-studded audience rose to its feet for Kotsur, a heavy favorite going in after already winning at previous awards shows this season.

Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman and others brought up their hands and waved them about, what’s known as a deaf clap.

