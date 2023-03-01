'Children of the Corn' reboot doesn't pop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They stand out there as legion. Their eyes glazed over, their bellies full of fire. They are true believers, and nothing can deny their hunger.

The film releases in theaters Friday and will head to the Shudder streaming service March 21.

I'm not talking about the Children of the Corn. Just the fans of the 10-film-strong franchise, desperate for something, anything, that can satiate their yearning for something as memorable as the 1984 film.

The new film — named "Children of the Corn" — represents a fresh start for the wonky horror series. It also signifies the need for yet another reboot after this tepid effort.

Director Kurt Wimmer, who made the bland sci-fi films "Equilibrium" (2002) and "Ultraviolet" (2006), emerges from the ether to crank out this bland slasher, which ignores all but the husk of Stephen King's source material. The movie was shot in 2020, shelved due to the pandemic, and now creeps out like a horror villain who won't accept his own demise.

Set in a fictional Nebraska town, the movie follows a band of murderous children who kill on behalf of the awkward He Who Walks Behind the Rows, determined to make adults pay for destroying the environment with pesticides.

Yes, this is a dark twist indeed on the "Captain Planet" fable.

Kate Moyer plays Eden, the ringleader who recruits the other village kids to her 4H club gone wrong. Moyer's performance is solid enough, standing out above the performances of the other child actors in the film.

Elena Kampouris plays Boleyn, a well-meaning local who becomes ensnared in the sinister mess.

There are ample opportunities for scares in a dying corn field plagued by pint-sized homicidal maniacs, but Wimmer squanders most of them. Rather than relying on nuance or tension, he makes the bulk of the film one inexplicable slaying after the next. With despair all around, there are no stakes at play.

That will likely echo the general sentiment in the theater for those who find themselves stuck at this movie.

Just as with the characters, there is little reason for hope and nothing to do but stare blankly into the ether.

RATING: 1.5 stars out of 4