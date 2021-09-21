Watch
'Black Widow' takes a bite on home video

Marvel
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Marvel announced that "Black Widow" will hit theaters and be streamed on Disney+ on the same day: July 9, 2021.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Sep 21, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BLACK WIDOW

The long-delayed spotlight on Scarlett Johansson's femme fatale assassin character finally gets its due. Unfortunately, the film wasn't quite worth the wait. Decent action scenes and a sparkplug performance from Johansson go largely to waste in the slow-moving, mirthless drama. For my full review, click here. Extras include deleted scenes, bloopers and a slew of making-of featurettes.

CRUELLA

An over-the-top Emma Stone sinks herself into the role of Cruella De Vil, villain in the "101 Dalmations" series. Cheeky humor and lavish costuming bolster the film, but the overly complicated story is wince-inducing at times. Superfans of the character and series will get the most out of this one. Bloopers, deleted scenes and scene and set breakdowns highlight the slate of extras.

F9: THE FAST SAGA

The ninth entry in the "Fast and the Furious" series delivers the usual high-octane fireworks, even as the action scenes continue to ratchet up beyond the previous ludicrous level. Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Jordana Brewster lead the cast. Extras include making-of featurettes, filmmaker commentary and a gag reel.

