'Better Call Saul: Season 6' debuts on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BETTER CALL SAUL: SEASON 6

Bob Odenkirk continues the prequel arc of the slimeball lawyer he played in "Breaking Bad." In the series' final season, he plays an antihero who becomes involved in cut-throat maneuverings among the likes of "Breaking Bad" power players Mike, Gus, Nacho and Lalo. Excellent writing and clever cinematography — in both from black-and-white to color — are the trademarks of the Vince Gilligan vision. The backdrop shifts from Omaha, Nebraska to New Mexico.

ADAPTATION (4k)

The 2002 Spike Jonze-directed dark comedy is powered by a maniacal, introverted Nicolas Cage dual performance. Playing a neurotic Hollywood screenwriter and his free-spirited, less-talented twin brother, he attempts to adapt the Susan Orlean book "The Orchid Thief" to disastrous results. Jonze's visions blossom at home in 4K, and the performances are powerhouses. Orlean is played by Meryl Streep in a memorable role. Extras include a behind-the scenes in the swamp featurette and the theatrical trailer.

PULP FICTION (4K)

Quentin Tarantino's 1994 opus shines brilliantly on 4K, with a gorgeous transfer that makes the influential, infinitely quotable film pop at home like never before. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson lead the cast as a pair of philosophical criminals, and Uma Thurman and Bruce Willis leave stark impressions as well. A Extras include a roundtable discussion with Tarantino and the cast, behind-the-scenes featurettes about the film's making, and the documentary "Pulp Fiction: The Facts."

Studios provided review screeners.