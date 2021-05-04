Best picture-winning 'Nomadland' moves to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BIG FISH (4K)



Director Tim Burton's emotionally powerful 2003 drama stars Albert Finney, Ewan McGregor, Helena Bonham Carter and Jessica Lange. The story follows a tall tale-colored spin on a complicated father's life. Filled with the typical Burton touches, the film is a moving experience that stands the test of time, looking brilliant in 4K. Extras include Burton's commentary, making-of featurettes and scene breakdowns.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH



Daniel Kaluuya took home the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in this drama, about the government's investigation and assassination of visionary civil rights activist Fred Hampton. A gripping and creatively-told story, the film is one of the highlights of the 2020 film slate. For my full review, click here. Extras include filmmaker and cast discussion of Hampton and William O'Neil, an operative who infiltrated and betrayed Hampton's trust.

NOMADLAND



Frances McDormand stars in this gorgeously-shot travelogue about a lost soul looking to piece her life back together. McDormand snagged the best actress Oscar for the role, and the film also took home the best picture and director awards. A Q&A and background documentary make up the extras.

