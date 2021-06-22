'Batman: The Long Halloween Part One' lurks on home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN



In this animated adaptation of the 1996 and 1997 comic book storyline, Batman (Jensen Ackles) works with Alfred (Alastair Duncan) to run down a list of potential suspects. Part two is due out July 27.

NOBODY



Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") plays a downtrodden suburban husband who finds his fighting spirit and makes a furious effort to save his family from peril. Extras include a slew of deleted scenes.

VISIONS OF EIGHT (CRITERION)



Eight filmmakers take on various topics swirling around the 1972 Munich Olympics. Miloš Forman, Kon Ichikawa, Claude Lelouch, Juri Ozerov, Arthur Penn, Michael Pfleghar, John Schlesinger and Mai Zetterling all check in with memorable works. Extras include a tribute booklet with a George Plimpton essay, a new Claude Lelouch documentary and a commentary track.

