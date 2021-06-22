Watch
EntertainmentAt The Box Office

Actions

'Batman: The Long Halloween Part One' lurks on home video

Hot on Home Video
"Batman: The Long Halloween Part One" is now on home video. Photo courtesy Warner Bros.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:05:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN

In this animated adaptation of the 1996 and 1997 comic book storyline, Batman (Jensen Ackles) works with Alfred (Alastair Duncan) to run down a list of potential suspects. Part two is due out July 27.

NOBODY

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") plays a downtrodden suburban husband who finds his fighting spirit and makes a furious effort to save his family from peril. Extras include a slew of deleted scenes.

VISIONS OF EIGHT (CRITERION)

Eight filmmakers take on various topics swirling around the 1972 Munich Olympics. Miloš Forman, Kon Ichikawa, Claude Lelouch, Juri Ozerov, Arthur Penn, Michael Pfleghar, John Schlesinger and Mai Zetterling all check in with memorable works. Extras include a tribute booklet with a George Plimpton essay, a new Claude Lelouch documentary and a commentary track.

Phil Villarreal Twitter
Phil Villarreal Facebook
Phil Villarreal Amazon Author Page
Phil Villarreal Rotten Tomatoes

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

At The Box Office

At The Box Office