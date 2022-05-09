'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer builds excitement for December release

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans who have been waiting for more than a decade for a peek at the "Avatar" sequel are in a frenzy after the trailer for the new film dropped.
Here's the trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Studios:
James Cameron is back behind the camera of the sci-fi epic, which focuses on the environmentally-conscious Na'vi who inhabit the planet Pandora.
The cast is stacked, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver taking part.
Sweeping combat, eye-catching imagery and heavy CGI look to be prevalent in the new film.
"This family is our fortress," is the catch-phrase that underlines the trailer.
The movie debuts exclusively in theaters Dec. 16. A tie-in video game, "Frontiers of Pandora," is also on the docket.
The 2009 Avatar is the top-grossing movie in box office history, earning more than $2.8 billion.
More sequels are in the works according to avatar.com;
- Avatar 3 - dEcember 20, 2024
- Avatar 4 - December 18, 2026
- Avatar 5 - December 22, 2028
