'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer builds excitement for December release

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans who have been waiting for more than a decade for a peek at the "Avatar" sequel are in a frenzy after the trailer for the new film dropped.

Here's the trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Studios:

James Cameron is back behind the camera of the sci-fi epic, which focuses on the environmentally-conscious Na'vi who inhabit the planet Pandora.

The cast is stacked, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver taking part.

Sweeping combat, eye-catching imagery and heavy CGI look to be prevalent in the new film.

"This family is our fortress," is the catch-phrase that underlines the trailer.

The movie debuts exclusively in theaters Dec. 16. A tie-in video game, "Frontiers of Pandora," is also on the docket.

The 2009 Avatar is the top-grossing movie in box office history, earning more than $2.8 billion.

More sequels are in the works according to avatar.com;

Avatar 3 - dEcember 20, 2024

Avatar 4 - December 18, 2026

Avatar 5 - December 22, 2028

