Watch
EntertainmentAt The Box Office

Actions

'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer builds excitement for December release

Trailer for long awaited Avatar sequel drops
Tony Chambers, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios, speaks underneath a graphic for the upcoming film "Avatar: The Way of Water" during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
Tony Chambers, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios, speaks underneath a graphic for the upcoming film "Avatar: The Way of Water" during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)<br/><br/>
Tony Chambers, executive vice president of theatrical distribution for Walt Disney Studios, speaks underneath a graphic for the upcoming film "Avatar: The Way of Water" during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 2:55 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 17:55:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fans who have been waiting for more than a decade for a peek at the "Avatar" sequel are in a frenzy after the trailer for the new film dropped.

Here's the trailer, courtesy of 20th Century Studios:

James Cameron is back behind the camera of the sci-fi epic, which focuses on the environmentally-conscious Na'vi who inhabit the planet Pandora.

The cast is stacked, with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Edie Falco, Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver taking part.

Sweeping combat, eye-catching imagery and heavy CGI look to be prevalent in the new film.

"This family is our fortress," is the catch-phrase that underlines the trailer.

The movie debuts exclusively in theaters Dec. 16. A tie-in video game, "Frontiers of Pandora," is also on the docket.

The 2009 Avatar is the top-grossing movie in box office history, earning more than $2.8 billion.

More sequels are in the works according to avatar.com;

  • Avatar 3 - dEcember 20, 2024
  • Avatar 4 - December 18, 2026
  • Avatar 5 - December 22, 2028

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

At The Box Office

At The Box Office