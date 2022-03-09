Article - At The Box Office - AMC goes all-in on its popcorn

Watch
AMC all in on its popcorn
Wendell Franks
Posted at 7:07 AM, Mar 09, 2022
NEW YORK, New York. — AMC Entertainment is going all-in on popcorn.

CNN Business reports that the movie chain is planning on selling it's outside the theater.

Experts say it's an example of how the movie industry has changed due to consumer habits.

The company announced last week it hired a veteran consumer product executive to boost its business of selling its popcorn at retail stores as well.

AMC Entertainment's CEO Adam Aron reportedly told investors in November that the company planned on opening up popcorn kiosks at retailers as well as being in the process of selling an AMC-branded line of microwave popcorn and making its popcorn a takeout option for customers.

