'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' gets lost in the abyss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Paul Rudd and crew get lost in the abyss.

That's where the movie should have been left.

Director Peyton Reed fails to live up to the standard of his first two "Ant-Man" films, which were breezy, snappy breaks from the morose grandiosity of most other Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

The film is gorgeous, which breathtaking environments and inventive characters rendered flawlessly and convincingly by CGI.

The script, though, fails to take full advantage of Rudd's talents, and squanders the rest of the capable cast as well. The efforts of Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Murray go largely to waste.

At least the film doles out a little world-building and introduces some significant new characters. There's the megalomaniacal Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — who looks to play a major role as the Big Bad as Phase 5 of the MCU rolls out — and the ludicrous mechanized giant head M.O.D.O.K. (Corey Stoll) acting as his hapless sidekick.

As Ant-Man, the Wasp and their family members get sucked into the quantum realm and face off with Kang, there's a general feeling at play that nothing of great significance will occur, because this is little more than the pre-game show to some big event long down the road.

By the time that comes, "Quantumania' will probably feel as forgotten as "The Eternals." It's probably for the best that this mediocre MCU entry gets lost in the ether.

Watched Thurdsday at Harkins Tucson Spectrum.

Rating: 2 stars out of 4.