Animated 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules' adaptation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There may not seem to be a huge need for more "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" films after the live-action films from the last decade, but "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" makes a strong case to become the definitive version, edging out the 2011 live-action effort.

Dropping on Disney+ Friday, the new film makes for a more relatable and less-grating transition from the Jeff Kinney book.

The material works better in animated form, particularly in the CGI style that emulates the art style of the book covers.

The main character, sixth-grader Greg Heffley — voiced by Brady Noon — can become grating in live action, as his desperate plans to climb the social structure ladder at the expense of best friend Rowley (Ethan William Childress) can sometimes seem cold and cruel.

In animated form, though, Greg's selfish impulses make less of a thud and seem more whimsical.

The plot in "Rodrick Rules" centers less on the Greg-Rowley dynamic and more on the rough relationship Greg has with his older brother, Rodrick (Hunter Dillon).

An overbearing bully who masks his own insecurities and uses Greg as the target of his passive aggression, Rodrick uses Greg's trust and respect from his parents to stage a party that he hopes could improve his popularity at school.

Forced into choosing between lies and cover-ups or risk torpedoing his already fragile relationship with Rodrick, Greg chooses to go along with many of Rodrick's schemes, each of which backfires in expected ways.

Often funny, always quirky and occasionally packing an unexpected emotional punch, "Rodrick Rules" hits more than it misses. It makes for a solid family viewing experience, and could spark some important parent-child conversations about integrity and independence.

If Disney's plan is to continue along this path, it could do worse than the chosen format, filmmakers and voice cast. "Rodrick Rules" is a step in the right direction for the flagging franchise.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.