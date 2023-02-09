Alison Brie shines in thoughtful rom-com 'Somebody I Used to Know'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The collaboration from married power couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie, "Somebody I Used to Know" is a funny, lively rom-com that takes advantage of both talents to their fullest.

The film, which opens on Prime Video Friday, stars Brie as Ally, a TV show producer who retreats to her hometown after her show is canceled. She wrote the film with Franco, who also directs.

She runs into her first love, Sean (Jay Ellis), and they spend all night reliving their past and reigniting their old spark. The next morning, though, Ally learns that Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a creative dynamo who reminds Ally of herself before the TV industry wore her down.

Awkwardly, she's dragged into the preliminary wedding ceremonies, determined not to mess up the romance between Sean and Cassidy while reconnecting with her past and tenderly exploring her own personal and professional yearnings.

A "My Best Friend's Wedding" vibe is so apparent that Cassidy half-jokingly warns Ally not to reenact the film in her life. Ally and Cassidy form an endearing empathetic bond, from a distance.

Brie, who thrived in the series "Community" and "GLOW," shines in the lead role, with a script and direction that plays up her effervescent personality. There's more depth to her character than in the typical rom-com starlet. Ally's introspective character arc is endearing and resonant. It will take more than a new boyfriend to set her life back on course.

Franco proves just as adept behind the camera. His understanding and adeptness at spotlighting Brie's talents is impressive. His shot selection is a love letter to his talented wife.

A thoughtful and engaging watch, "Somebody I Used to Know" is an impressive, ceaselessly entertaining movie with something to say. It will be fascinating to see what other creative ventures blossom from their union.

RATING: 3 stars out of 4.