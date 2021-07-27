'A Quiet Place Part II' tiptoes to home video

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's hottest home video releases. Find them on disc, or streaming services such as iTunes, Vudu, Amazon and Google Play.

A QUIET PLACE PART II



Picking up where the first film left off, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) struggles to keep her children safe from noise-sensing aliens. Cillian Murphy plays a family friend, and Djimon Hounsou appears as the leader of a survivalist colony. Writer/director John Krasinski is also back as part of a flashback sequence. The film drew rave reviews, garnering a 91 percent rating on RottenTomatoes. Extras include a director's diary and making-of featurettes.

THE WALKING DEAD: SEASON 10



The undead saga's penultimate season was filled with fan-pleasing moments, including the culmination of the showdown with the Whisperers, Maggie's homecoming and Michonne's departure . Extras include six bonus episodes.

WORKING GIRLS (CRITERION)



Director Lizzie Borden's breakthrough 1986 documentary about the life of sex workers spotlighted a shadowy, secretive industry. The new 4K transfer includes Borden's 2007 audio commentary, as well as interviews with Borden and filmmaker Bette Gordon, as well as a slew of sex workers. A tribute booklet includes an essay by author So Mayer.

