Aerosmith announces 40-city 'farewell tour'

Legendary rock band Aerosmith will go on its final tour this fall and winter, making 40 stops starting in September and concluding in January, the band announced Monday.

The Peace Out tour will begin in Philadelphia Sept. 2 and will conclude in Montreal Jan. 26, 2024. Thirty-eight of the 40 stops will be in the U.S.

The band said tickets will go on sale Friday.

Earlier this year, Aerosmith celebrated the 50th anniversary of the release of its debut album. The debut album was released three years after the band formed.

The tour announcement came after the band canceled its summer 2022 Europe tour due to COVID-19. The last time the band fully toured was the Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour in 2017.

SEE MORE: How to avoid a sports or concert ticket scam

Aerosmith has primarily performed in Las Vegas at Dolby Live as part of a residency since their 2017 tour.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” the band said in a statement.

In a video released on the band’s YouTube page, band frontman Steven Tyler said, “If you think we’re joking, Dream On.”

Aerosmith also announced that founding drummer Joey Kramer will not participate in the tour.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the band said. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Touring with Aerosmith will be the Black Crowes.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com