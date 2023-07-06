Additional details released from Trump's Mar-a-Lago search warrant

New information has been released on the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club and residence in Florida.

The former president is accused of illegally taking classified documents and storing them precariously in his private home.

Agents with the U.S. government investigating the mishandling of highly classified documents told a judge they were worried about the location of some of the missing documents.

A less redacted version of a search warrant affidavit was released to the public on Wednesday.

In it, investigators with the Justice Department signaled their concern after watching security camera footage taken on the grounds of Mar-a-Lago.

The court filing says investigators identified Trump's assistant and a former White House valet relocating boxes from a storage area where Trump and his legal team said they were holding classified documents.

According to the indictment, just before the Justice Department went to retrieve the documents after a subpoena was issued in June of 2022, Trump aide Waltine Nauta allegedly moved 64 boxes from the storage area.

Nauta is accused of relocating those boxes to Trump's residence within Mar-a-Lago.

There were just 30 boxes returned to the storage area just before federal agents arrived to conduct a search.

The Justice Department said in a sealed filing that more information from the search warrant should be made public, but said other parts should remain sealed and redacted to "comply with grand jury secrecy rules" and to preserve the integrity of their investigation.

