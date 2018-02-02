Whitney Clark

Whitney is thrilled to be back in Arizona and part of the KGUN9 family! She reports for the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts and anchors the 9 p.m. show on the C.W. Tucson every weekday.

Before coming to Tucson, Whitney spent four years at KTVL News10 in Medford where she fell in love with Oregon. She started as a multi-media journalist at News10 covering everything from wildfires, to investigations into illegal pesticide sprays on the coast. After three years of shooting, editing and writing her own stories, Whitney was promoted to morning anchor and producer -- which meant getting to work at midnight!



A proud Sun Devil (sorry Wildcat fans), Whitney graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at ASU. Her reporting took her all over Arizona, including the Hoover Dam and the U.S.-Mexican border. Whitney also completed a number of internships, including one at ABC 15 in Phoenix, Good Morning Arizona at Channel 3 in Phoenix, and at TMZ in Los Angeles. She also worked as a production coordinator for Channel 8/KAET-TV, the PBS affiliate for two years.



Born and raised in Claremont, CA, Whitney's love for journalism began at a very young age. She grew up watching the morning news every day, often informing her parents of the days news.



When Whitney isn't busy with the news, she loves to spend time with her family and friends. She is the oldest of three siblings, with one younger sister and brother. Whitney admits she is addicted to social media, and loves to keep in contact with family and viewers through Facebook and Twitter. A college football fanatic, she thinks the fall is the best time of the year (again, go Devils). Arizona feels like home to Whitney, and she's super excited to be in Tucson. She also loves to eat and try all kinds of food.. so if you know of a good place let her know!