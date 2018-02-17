Priscilla Casper joined KGUN9 as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor in 2016. She can be seen on the weekday nightly newscasts at 5,6, 9 and 10 p.m. Follow her on Facebook here.
Since joining the KGUN9 team, Priscilla has been covering a blend of the latest breaking news, in-depth reports on the U.S.-Mexico border and Arizona’s growing opioid epidemic, and issues that are important to the community.
One of her memorable pieces was “An inside look at border drug tunnels” in Nogales and Douglas which she went underground with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s tunnel team to uncover the latest technology agents use to keep drug smugglers from Mexico out of the U.S.
Other highlights of her career include covering some of Arizona’s largest wildfires, including the Sawmill Fire in 2017 and the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign rallies in Arizona. She also recalls her coverage of the breaking news to a Tucson Fire Captain charged with a triple murder, a local police department sex scandal and her in-depth piece that showcased the mental, physical and emotional struggles to become a 21st-century police officer.
She also has a weekly radio segment on KGUN9’s sister station KQTH called “Border Watch,” which she reports about news and issues along the U.S.- Mexico border.
Prior to joining KGUN9, Priscilla spent three years as a reporter, anchor, and producer for Annenberg TV News in Los Angeles. She also worked for CBS2/KCAL9, Entertainment Tonight, CNBC Los Angeles, and Maximo TV covering everything from breaking news to reporting at the Oscars and movie premieres.
Priscilla graduated from University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism and has a minor in Cinematic Arts, as well. She is a Southern California native and when she is not working, she loves to play with her dog Kona and go on hikes.