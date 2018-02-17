Priscilla Casper joined KGUN9 as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor in 2016. She can be seen on the weekday nightly newscasts at 5,6, 9 and 10 p.m. Follow her on Facebook here.

Since joining the KGUN9 team, Priscilla has been covering a blend of the latest breaking news, in-depth reports on the U.S.-Mexico border and Arizona’s growing opioid epidemic, and issues that are important to the community.

One of her memorable pieces was “An inside look at border drug tunnels” in Nogales and Douglas which she went underground with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s tunnel team to uncover the latest technology agents use to keep drug smugglers from Mexico out of the U.S.