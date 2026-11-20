Nico Payne is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and meteorologist, bringing his passion for weather and breaking news to KGUN 9. Having grown up in the desert Southwest, Nico knows how quickly clear skies can turn into a major story, and the importance of helping viewers stay prepared.

Nico comes to Southern Arizona after working as a weather anchor, reporter and executive producer at NBC Palm Springs and spending more than two years at ABC30 Action News in Fresno. He earned his Certificate in Weather Forecasting from The Pennsylvania State University, pairing his journalism experience with his fascination for the science behind the forecast.

From breaking news to conversations with Michael Douglas and Beverly Johnson, Nico’s career has offered a front-row seat to stories and personalities across California and Arizona. Whatever the assignment, his goal is the same: make the story clear, engaging and meaningful to viewers.

His broadcasting journey began behind the scenes at CBS2/KCAL9 in Los Angeles, where he learned from veteran journalists before stepping in front of the camera as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor at KYMA in Yuma.

There’s another side to his television experience, too: during college, Nico appeared as an extra on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and Glee.

Born in Long Beach and raised in Imperial County, Nico feels at home under desert skies. He’s excited to explore Southern Arizona, connect with its communities and bring KGUN 9 viewers forecasts that help them plan their days with confidence.

