Max Darrow joined KGUN 9 in July 2016 as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter. He files reports for the 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts. You can also catch him filling in at the anchor desk for the 9 p.m. news, and sometimes even in the weather center and at the sports desk.

Since joining the KGUN 9 team, Max has traveled to and across the border for news, gone behind the barbed wire into Arizona state prisons for stories, spent five days in Naples, FL covering the days before, during, and after Hurricane Irma, and routinely tells stories every night that matter to the Southern Arizona community.

Max has a passion for storytelling. He worked on two in-depth pieces for a series called "Vanished." These were stories about missing persons cases gone decades cold. While they were difficult stories to tell, Max understands the stories' importance to the families and greater community. Max has also worked on multiple pieces surrounding drug addiction and how it affects so many lives. For one of them, he traveled to a rehab facility in Prescott, AZ, to find out how the Opioid Epidemic has changed their practice. For another, he went one-on-one inside a state prison with a man who's spent 18 years locked up, for crimes stemming from his drug addiction.

Max comes to the Tucson desert from one of the snowiest places in the country: Syracuse, NY. He graduated Cum Laude from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism, and minors in Political Science and Psychology. During his senior year at Syracuse, he was honored to be selected as the 2016 Radio & Television Digital News Association's Pete Wilson Scholarship Winner. Max is a proud alumnus of CitrusTV, the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and Otto Tunes all-male a cappella group. His favorite color is orange -- GO CUSE!!

He grew up in Menlo Park, California, about 45 minutes south of San Francisco. When Max is not reporting, you'll find him hiking in Sabino Canyon, playing the piano or guitar, or out on the basketball court. One thing on Max's bucket list: take batting practice in a Major League Baseball stadium.

If you see Max out and about in Tucson, make sure to say hello! If you have a story idea, you can email him: max.darrow@kgun9.com

