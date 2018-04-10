Ultimate Idol Contest - Enter To Win!

This groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others.

Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award.

Now, the search is on for the next American Idol and we want to send one lucky winner and a guest to the finale for free!