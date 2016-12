FIRST WARNING FORECAST on Thursday, December 22, 2016

TUCSON

TUCSON - High: 65°, showers and scattered storms

TONIGHT - Low: 48°, showers tapering off

MOUNT LEMMON

TODAY - High: 50°, showers and scattered storms

TONIGHT - Low: 36°, showers tapering off

NOGALES

TODAY - High: 64°, showers and scattered storms

TONIGHT - Low: 41°, showers tapering off

SIERRA VISTA

TODAY - High: 64°, showers and scattered storms

TONIGHT - Low: 41°, showers tapering off

PHOENIX

TODAY - High: 65°, showers and scattered storms

TONIGHT - Low: 53°, showers tapering off

_________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.