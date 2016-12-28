South Alabama looks for its first bowl win in school history when it meets Air Force

South Alabama practiced at Salpointe high school on Tuesday as the Jaguars prepare for Friday's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl against Air Force.

South Alabama is led by tight end Gerald Everett, who had more than seven hundred yards receiving for the Jaguars. Everett is expected to be the first Jaguar selected in an NFL draft.

"He's probably been ranked in the top two or three tight ends in the country," said head coach Joey Jones. "He's a good player, and we works hard. He really cares about the game. He's a special athlete, the best I've ever seen."

Jones is the only head coach in the history of South Alabama, which has been playing football for nine years. South Alabama is participating in a postseason bowl for the second time in the last three years when it meets an Air Force that plays ten seniors on defense.

"Our challenge is to be smart and be simple in what we do and play our game," remarked Jones," who was a starting wide receiver at Alabama under the legendary Bear Bryant.

The Jaguars victory this season over San Diego State, ranked19th in the Associated Press poll at the time - was not only USA's first-ever against a nationally-ranked opponent, but the only one by a Sun Belt school out of conference in 2016.

"To win a bowl game would be huge," added Jones.

