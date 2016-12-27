South Alabama arrives to a mariachi band and red carpet for bowl game

A mariachi band greeted the University of South Alabama football team as the Jaguars arrived in Tucson Monday night for the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

And, the red carpet was rolled out for the team as it got off the plane.

"What a great reception coming off the plane," said head coach Joey Jones. "Our guys did not know what to expect. We had the mariachi band and everything. We're really excited to be here in Tucson."

Jones is the only head coach in the history of South Alabama, which has been playing football for nine years. South Alabama is participating in a postseason bowl for the second time in the last three years when it meets Air Force on Friday, Dec. 30, in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

"I think the home field advantage will definitely be with Air Force, with the base here," said Jones. "We're so far away from Mobile, Alabama, but we have fans already out here, and we'll have a good contingent."

The 6-6 Jaguars victory this season over San Diego State, ranked 19th in the Associated Press poll at the time - was not only USA's first-ever against a nationally-ranked opponent, but the only one by a Sun Belt school out of conference in 2016.

"I want to tell the people of Tucson how appreciative we are of being here," added Jones.

