Roadrunners Perlini named November Rookie of the Month

KGUN9-TV - Today, the AHL announced that Tucson Roadrunners Brendan Perlini is November's Rookie of the Month.

Perlini notched 9 goals and 3 assists for 12 points during the month to keep the Roadrunners atop the Pacific Division. Perlini also tallied 12 points in 7 consecutive games during the span of November 4- Novomber 27th, including a 6 game goal scoring streak.

He currently leads the AHL with 11 goals and is tied for 3rd among league rookies with 16 points in 14 games for Tucson.

The Roadrunners next game is in Ontario against the Reign on Friday at 7pm, Tucson time.