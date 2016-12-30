Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl block party

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be hosting a downtown block party today from 3pm-8pm. The event will feature plenty of food, live music and entertainment. With scheduled visits from the teams and their players as well as the marching band and cheerleaders.

Live music will include Micahel P. and The Gully Washers and Five Way Street.

The event will take place downtown on Toole Avenue between Pennington and Hotel Congress.

Head to visittucson.org/arizona-bowl for more information on the weekends festivities. Including a pregame concert on the UA mall by the Gin Blossoms prior to the game on Friday.