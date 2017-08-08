Wildcats remember Hemmila on anniversary of his death

It was one year ago on the morning of August 8th that the Wildcats lost senior center, Zach Hemmila, who passed away from a mixture of prescription medication.

Monday night after practice, head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked how often he thinks about Hemmila.

"Just about every day. We have reminders in my office. Without question, it's the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my coaching career. It was hard on all of us. I was proud of how we handled the adversity. It was a tough moment. His family will always be part of our family."

"He was one of our brothers," added senior tight end Trevor Wood, who was close to Hemmila. "When someone passes like that, it was so unexpected."

Hemmila had been in the program for five years. His death was ruled an accident.

TUCSON -