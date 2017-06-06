Following a week of making news for the wrong reasons, Broncos safety Will Parks addressed the media Monday.

Parks faces misdemeanor charges of harassment and non-physical domestic violence because of an alleged incident involving his ex-girlfriend. Parks said he's prepared to let the league process play out -- his next court date is June 30 -- and remains focused on football, not on the NFL's review of his situation for potential discipline.

"I am going to make my court dates. The facts will come out," Parks said.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph called it a "league matter" regarding any suspension.

Parks was arrested by Brighton Police Department officers on March 31, but is only appearing in court on the harassment charge, according to a Colorado Bureau of Investigation report.

A second-year player from the University of Arizona, Parks also found himself in national news in NFL circles for posting a Snapchat video of a pair of ugly Paxton Lynch passes last week. Parks explained he meant no harm by it, that he was only showing the progress he's making after a strong rookie season. However, he admitted Monday he was wrong to put it out on social media.

"I was just showing my progress. That had nothing to do with Paxton or anybody on the field," Parks said. "It was a mistake. But at the same time, it was any (bad) intentions toward anybody."

Joseph addressed the issue with the team, but did not discipline Parks. The bottom line is that the video should have stayed in-house given that practices are closed to the media.

"We can't do it," Joseph said. "Social media is tough. What Parks did was innocent enough. He was trying to showcase how hard he's working. But he can't do it because what we do here, it's personal and private."

Teammates supported Parks. Veteran running back Jamaal Charles said he would advise young players to stay off social media or have a support staff run the account. And defensive end Derek Wolfe called the story and reaction to it "fake news."

