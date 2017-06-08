KGUN
Cardinals sign 1st-round draft pick Reddick
Associated Press
1:14 PM, Jun 8, 2017
3 hours ago
Mitchell Leff
Mitchell Leff
TEMPE -
The Arizona Cardinals have signed first-round draft pick Haason Reddick to a four-year contract.
The signing of the linebacker out of Temple leaves all of the Cardinals draft picks under contract.
Reddick has seen considerable time with the team's first unit in the absence of Deone Bucannon, who is recovering from ankle surgery.
Reddick was the 13th overall pick in the draft.
