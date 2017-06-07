Arizona Basketball lands Brandon Williams for 2018
Jun 6, 2017
TUCSON -
Five-star point guard Brandon Williams has committed to the Arizona Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.
Williams is from Encino, California. He'll likely take the place of Parker Jackson-Cartwright on the roster, who will graduate after this season. Arizona also has incoming freshman Alex Barcello, from Tempe, who is a point guard.
Williams is listed as 6'1''. He missed his junior season with a knee injury.
Williams joins forward Shareef O'Neal as incoming freshmen for the fall of 2018.