Arizona Basketball lands Brandon Williams for 2018

Five-star point guard Brandon Williams has committed to the Arizona Wildcats for the 2018-19 season.

Williams is from Encino, California. He'll likely take the place of Parker Jackson-Cartwright on the roster, who will graduate after this season. Arizona also has incoming freshman Alex Barcello, from Tempe, who is a point guard.

Williams is listed as 6'1''. He missed his junior season with a knee injury.

Williams joins forward Shareef O'Neal as incoming freshmen for the fall of 2018.

I'm your Point Guard#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/jzZndvHikn — Brandon Williams (@TheeBWill) June 6, 2017

