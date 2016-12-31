Lakers coach and former Arizona Wildcat Luke Walton fined $15,000 by NBA
Associated Press
4:34 PM, Dec 14, 2016
58 mins ago
NEW YORK (AP) -
Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for verbally abusing a game official and not leaving the court in a timely manner after an ejection.
Upset after Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins wasn't called for a foul against Julius Randle, Walton was called for two technical fouls and tossed with 4:14 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers' 116-92 road loss Monday night.
Walton is in his first season after serving as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. He played for Lute Olson at Arizona