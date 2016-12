2016's top southern Arizona sports stories

10 Tucson Saguaros win Pecos League championship in their first season

9) Running success: Bernard Lagat Olympics Abdirahan 3rd in NYC marathon

8) Seven former Arizona Wildcats play or coach in the NBA finals

7) Former Arizona Wildcat Jim Furyk shoots a record-low 58

6) Arizona Basketball lands DeAndre Ayton

5) The mystery surrounding Arizona Wildcat guard Allonzo Trier

4) The passing of former Arizona Wildcat Zach Hemmila, Tucson Open host Joe Garagiola, and champion jockey Garrett Gomez

3) The AHL returns to Tucson with the Roadrunners.

2) University of Arizona Baseball makes the CWS Finals

1) Twenty-six year old Roadrunners captain Craig Cunningham collapses on the ice due to cardiac arrest and is then saved by paramedics and a team of doctors

Honorable Mention:

Tucson's Alex Bowman fills in for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Arizona Football team loses 8 straight games

Anu Solomon transfers

Air Force will play in the 2nd annual Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -