Catanzaro's field goal gives Arizona 34-31 win over Seattle

The Arizona Cardinals continue to give the Seattle Seahawks headaches at home. This time, it will likely end up costing Seattle a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Chandler Catanzaro hit a 43-yard field goal on the final play and the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 34-31 on Saturday.

Seattle rallied from a 31-18 deficit, scoring two touchdowns inside the final three minutes to pull even 31-31. Jimmy Graham had a 37-yard touchdown catch and Paul Richardson's 5-yard TD with 1:06 left tied it. Steven Hauschka missed the extra point that could have given Seattle the lead, but it didn't matter in the end.

Arizona went 50 yards in the final minute and Catanzaro's kick was good, delivering a huge blow to Seattle's chances at the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

It was the Seahawks' first home loss this season; all NFL teams have now been beaten in a home game.

